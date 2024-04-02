Monness Crespi & Hardt Begins Coverage on Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ)

Equities researchers at Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.57.

Marqeta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.10. Marqeta has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $7.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.84.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $118.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.80 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 32.97%. Marqeta’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marqeta will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marqeta

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MQ. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 19,112 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $800,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

