Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Position Reduced by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC lessened its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Moody’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,865,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter worth $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Moody’s by 2.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.75.

Moody’s Price Performance

MCO stock traded down $3.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $390.12. The company had a trading volume of 530,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,030. The business has a 50 day moving average of $387.34 and a 200 day moving average of $363.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $290.98 and a fifty-two week high of $407.62.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.95%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

