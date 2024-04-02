Morgan Stanley Trims Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Target Price to $40.00

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IRON. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Disc Medicine from $104.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Monday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Disc Medicine from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

IRON stock traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,645. Disc Medicine has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $77.60. The company has a market cap of $761.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.15.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.22). Sell-side analysts predict that Disc Medicine will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 20,000 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 786,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,314,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $3,213,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,402,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,857,882.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,280,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 786,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,314,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock worth $13,347,500 in the last quarter. 4.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter worth about $540,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter worth about $601,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

