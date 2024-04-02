Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.79

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.79 and last traded at $41.61, with a volume of 446122 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MPLX shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

Get Mplx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPLX

Mplx Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.17. The stock has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 89.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 104,751.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,772,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,291,317,000 after buying an additional 69,705,594 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 440.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,649,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $200,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,066 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 18.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 28,771,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,023,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579,152 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 519.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,298,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,253,000. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.