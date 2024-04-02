Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $95.00

Shares of Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 95 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.32), with a volume of 6271 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.32).

Mulberry Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 127.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 156.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.74. The firm has a market cap of £63.08 million, a PE ratio of 3,500.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity

In other Mulberry Group news, insider Thierry Andretta bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of £14,400 ($18,076.83). Insiders own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Mulberry Group Company Profile

Mulberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fashion accessories and clothing in the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides briefcases, messenger bags, and backpacks; wallets, and purses and pouches; sunglasses, scarves, gloves and hats, belts, cufflinks, keyrings, and shoes; jewelry, organisers, leather care, and care products; gifts; and luggage, holdalls, bag, and other travel accessories for men and women, as well as ready-to-wear and eyewear products.

