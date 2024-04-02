Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) were down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.85 and last traded at $19.87. Approximately 121,304 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 636,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.44.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MYGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Myriad Genetics Trading Down 6.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 34.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 22.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 14.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth about $372,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 147.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 39,052 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 15,255 shares during the period. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

