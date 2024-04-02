NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
NYSE:NNVC opened at $1.30 on Friday. NanoViricides has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17.
NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01.
NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.
