NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Performance

NASDAQ NH opened at $0.35 on Friday. NantHealth has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $9.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Trading of NantHealth

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NH. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the first quarter worth $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NantHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in NantHealth in the first quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

