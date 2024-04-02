Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Performance

NYSE NTZ opened at $6.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.48. Natuzzi has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $7.60.

Institutional Trading of Natuzzi

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natuzzi stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Natuzzi worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

Featured Articles

