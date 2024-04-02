Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Down to $26.10

Shares of Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.10, but opened at $23.98. Nayax shares last traded at $24.45, with a volume of 2,705 shares traded.

Nayax Trading Down 6.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $803.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.23 and a beta of 0.08.

Get Nayax alerts:

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $66.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.50 million. Nayax had a negative return on equity of 15.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nayax Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nayax

Nayax Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYAX. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Nayax during the third quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Nayax in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Nayax in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Nayax in the third quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Nayax in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.