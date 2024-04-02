Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 87.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 134,449 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $65,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in Netflix by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 6,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in Netflix by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 3,166 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $613.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,411,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,461,531. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $589.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $492.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $265.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $315.62 and a fifty-two week high of $634.39.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. Netflix’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Macquarie raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $410.00 to $595.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic boosted their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.18.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,003,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,003,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total value of $7,425,589.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 247,769 shares of company stock valued at $139,065,913. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

