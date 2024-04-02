New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Stock Price Down 2.8%

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.12. 5,742,839 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 38,973,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.64.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 3.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

In other news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 27,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,872 shares in the company, valued at $239,377.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Alessandro Dinello bought 50,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $209,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 114,305 shares in the company, valued at $478,937.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marshall Lux bought 27,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 64,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,377.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 213,410 shares of company stock worth $875,626. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

