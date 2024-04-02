Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 17.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,578,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,051,291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Newmont by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,353,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,721,474,000 after purchasing an additional 121,393 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,003,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,278,000 after buying an additional 483,377 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Newmont by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,316,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,203,000 after buying an additional 554,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Newmont by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,135,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,192,000 after buying an additional 94,108 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.97.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,385,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,325,775. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.88. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Newmont’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.02%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Recommended Stories

