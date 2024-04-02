Newton One Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Newton One Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 707 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.2% of Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,073 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 21,551 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,346,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,604,000. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 675 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $31.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $458.14. 11,828,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,168,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $502.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $519.13. The company has a market capitalization of $422.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

