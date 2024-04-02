NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 8100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

NexOptic Technology Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$5.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.07.

About NexOptic Technology

NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops artificial intelligence and imaging products. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; and NexCompress technological solutions.

