NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 124.1% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 59.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.46.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.69. 4,544,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,968,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $128.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.06%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

