NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Trading Up 2.9%

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.08 and last traded at $7.02. Approximately 254,260 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 939,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.
NextNav Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.58.
Insider Buying and Selling at NextNav
In other news, SVP David L. Knutson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 655,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,284,851.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David L. Knutson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 655,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,284,851.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Joseph D. Samberg acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.86 per share, with a total value of $579,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,091,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 883,000 shares of company stock worth $3,806,160 and have sold 96,002 shares worth $421,598. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of NextNav
NextNav Company Profile
NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.
