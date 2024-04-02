NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Trading Up 2.9%

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.08 and last traded at $7.02. Approximately 254,260 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 939,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

NextNav Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextNav

In other news, SVP David L. Knutson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 655,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,284,851.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David L. Knutson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 655,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,284,851.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Joseph D. Samberg acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.86 per share, with a total value of $579,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,091,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 883,000 shares of company stock worth $3,806,160 and have sold 96,002 shares worth $421,598. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NextNav

NextNav Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NextNav by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,351,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,462,000 after buying an additional 35,058 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NextNav in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in NextNav by 320.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 19,478 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in NextNav by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 333,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 64,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextNav in the 4th quarter worth about $603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

See Also

