Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Shares Gap Down to $56.20

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.20, but opened at $53.70. Nextracker shares last traded at $53.06, with a volume of 563,380 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Nextracker from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Nextracker in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Barclays downgraded Nextracker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.70.

Nextracker Stock Down 4.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.33 and its 200-day moving average is $45.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.94.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.51. Nextracker had a net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $710.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nextracker

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Nextracker during the first quarter worth about $3,277,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,287,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nextracker Company Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

See Also

