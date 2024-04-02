Nexum Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $133.27 Million (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One Nexum token can now be bought for about $0.0533 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexum has a market capitalization of $133.27 million and approximately $27,739.78 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nexum has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nexum Token Profile

Nexum was first traded on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.

Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.

[Telegram](https://t.me/nexum%5Fofficial)”

Nexum Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexum using one of the exchanges listed above.

