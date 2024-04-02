NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Cut by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,783 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,713,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,346,132. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.61. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 43.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Williams Trading reissued a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.52.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

