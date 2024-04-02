NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) dropped 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.38 and last traded at $4.54. Approximately 21,101,464 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 57,545,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

NIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NIO in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.74.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. NIO’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

