Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) fell 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.11 and last traded at $10.20. 68,322 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,093,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

NKTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Nkarta in a report on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Nkarta from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Nkarta from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.71.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. Equities analysts forecast that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 9,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $84,751.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,413,031.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Simeon George purchased 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,548,341 shares in the company, valued at $15,483,410. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 9,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $84,751.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,031.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,392 shares of company stock worth $165,512. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTX. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nkarta by 13,661.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 59.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

