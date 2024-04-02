Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Short Interest Up 14.2% in March

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,950,000 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the February 29th total of 16,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 19.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JWN. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,640,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,576 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 240.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,908,000 after buying an additional 1,405,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,572,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 5,447.3% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,220,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,858,000 after buying an additional 1,198,514 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,908,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,391,000 after buying an additional 1,163,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.54.

Nordstrom Stock Down 4.2 %

NYSE:JWN traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $19.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,420,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,646,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.59. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $23.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.97.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 49.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 95.00%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.