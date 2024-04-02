Norris Perne & French LLP MI Acquires New Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,614 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,717,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,296,273,000 after acquiring an additional 483,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,042,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,837,985,000 after acquiring an additional 549,861 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,042,933 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,147,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $167.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.85 and its 200-day moving average is $137.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $177.59.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 46.38%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Mizuho boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.71.

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,360 shares of company stock worth $5,457,048. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

