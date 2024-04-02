Norris Perne & French LLP MI Decreases Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI cut its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in KLA were worth $13,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in KLA by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 4.7% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 4.4% during the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $641.05.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $698.12 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $729.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $665.78 and a 200-day moving average of $572.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $94.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

