Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $15.93 Million Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI cut its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 740,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,615 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $15,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KVUE. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter worth $57,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the second quarter valued at $1,244,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the second quarter valued at $15,065,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.42.

Kenvue Price Performance

KVUE stock opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion and a PE ratio of 16.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average is $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

