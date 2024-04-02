Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $318,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Chevron were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Addison Capital Co grew its position in Chevron by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.39.

Chevron Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $160.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $172.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.39%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

