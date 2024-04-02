Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $4.27 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

VUG stock opened at $340.59 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $242.98 and a 1-year high of $348.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $335.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.06. The firm has a market cap of $111.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

