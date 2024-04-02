Norris Perne & French LLP MI Increases Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned 0.10% of Trimble worth $13,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 798.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 93.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 42.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRMB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $220,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,771,371.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $297,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,315 shares in the company, valued at $137,927.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $220,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,771,371.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,146 shares of company stock worth $822,509 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $63.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $65.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.34.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Trimble had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $932.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

