Norris Perne & French LLP MI Invests $289,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $257.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $200.20 and a twelve month high of $261.07. The company has a market capitalization of $363.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $251.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.