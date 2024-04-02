Norris Perne & French LLP MI Purchases 2,084 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned about 0.07% of Avantor worth $10,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Avantor by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Avantor by 815.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Avantor by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Avantor during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Avantor by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $25.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $26.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.10. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVTR. Citigroup upped their target price on Avantor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Avantor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Avantor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Avantor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $151,911.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,992.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Further Reading

