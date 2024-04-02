Norris Perne & French LLP MI Sells 281 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $213.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.71 and a 12 month high of $214.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.03. The company has a market cap of $85.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,441. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,738,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,816,516. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,242 shares of company stock worth $5,929,355 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.57.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

