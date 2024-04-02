Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) traded down 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.57 and last traded at $19.65. 2,250,315 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 12,037,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.94.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.93.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.60.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 108.69% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,049,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,285,000 after acquiring an additional 26,676,150 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,111,000 after buying an additional 5,549,673 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 4,376,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,243,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,079 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

