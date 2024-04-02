NOV Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 6,977 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 609% compared to the typical volume of 984 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOV shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on NOV from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen cut their target price on NOV from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Benchmark lowered NOV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.36.

Insider Transactions at NOV

Institutional Trading of NOV

In other news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $61,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 114,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,715.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NOV by 16.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 762,999 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after buying an additional 108,845 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of NOV by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 23,430 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NOV by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of NOV by 2.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NOV by 7.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,976 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.79. 1,303,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,521,472. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.27. NOV has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.40.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NOV will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.97%.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

