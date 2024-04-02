Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVS. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 118.1% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Price Performance

NVS traded down $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.41. 1,468,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,928. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $92.09 and a twelve month high of $108.78. The company has a market cap of $200.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.68.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $3.7772 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVS. HSBC lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Novartis

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.