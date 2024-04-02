Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Gap Up to $4.65

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.65, but opened at $4.81. Novavax shares last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 668,658 shares trading hands.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Novavax from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Novavax Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $642.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.51.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $291.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.96 million. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Novavax by 41.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Novavax by 34.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Novavax by 15.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novavax during the first quarter worth $243,000. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

