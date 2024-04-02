Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Holdings Raised by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,320,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,184,224. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.05 and its 200 day moving average is $106.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $138.28.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.664 dividend. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 49.17%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

