Oak Thistle LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 65,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,404,885,000 after buying an additional 8,560,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,752,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,731 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,174,000 after buying an additional 9,345,810 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,349,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,035,000 after buying an additional 145,285 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Price Performance

IVZ stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.42. 1,980,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,669,245. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.28. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Invesco’s payout ratio is -108.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on IVZ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

