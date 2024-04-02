Oak Thistle LLC Acquires Shares of 13,834 Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Freshpet by 63.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Freshpet by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Freshpet by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 11,527 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 104.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the first quarter worth about $271,000.

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 2,500 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $284,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,921,948.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $284,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 122,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,921,948.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 7,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total value of $773,818.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,056 shares in the company, valued at $9,231,127.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,269 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Freshpet from $67.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $104.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet raised Freshpet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.93.

NASDAQ:FRPT traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.19. The stock had a trading volume of 195,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.17 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.69. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $116.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.08.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.22. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Freshpet’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

