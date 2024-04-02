Oak Thistle LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Oak Thistle LLC grew its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BERY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,384,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $668,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,423,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,274,000 after buying an additional 1,412,532 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,667,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,746,000 after buying an additional 10,548 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,958,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,999,000 after acquiring an additional 58,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Berry Global Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,798,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,268,000 after acquiring an additional 49,561 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.78.

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

In other news, Director Peter T. Thomas acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Berry Global Group news, Director Peter T. Thomas purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $112,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.49 per share, with a total value of $58,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at $335,030.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of Berry Global Group stock traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $59.87. The stock had a trading volume of 361,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,244. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $69.93.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 26.79%. Berry Global Group’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.66%.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

