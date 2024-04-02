Oak Thistle LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Oak Thistle LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Encompass Health by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 101,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 17,684 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 306,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,604,000 after acquiring an additional 19,254 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,374,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,329,000 after acquiring an additional 142,633 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Encompass Health by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 113,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,958 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 1,369.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 62,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 58,410 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.22.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

EHC traded down $1.49 on Tuesday, hitting $81.74. 393,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,593. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.10. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $53.93 and a twelve month high of $83.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

