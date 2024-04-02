Oak Thistle LLC Has $927,000 Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Oak Thistle LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

DECK stock traded down $32.74 on Tuesday, hitting $897.76. The company had a trading volume of 218,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,102. The stock has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.01. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $424.36 and a 12-month high of $956.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $871.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $705.92.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.48 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,375,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total value of $3,048,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,720,647.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,449 shares of company stock valued at $34,172,388. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DECK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $665.00 to $710.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $895.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $859.00 to $983.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $878.87.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

