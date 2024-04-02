Oak Thistle LLC Increases Stock Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Oak Thistle LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 76.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,948 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at $47,544,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 29.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,066 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,865,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 378.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 1,336.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,817,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RKT shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.75 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $10.50 target price (up from $8.50) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.02.

RKT stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,419,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,542. The company has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.44, a P/E/G ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $15.19.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

