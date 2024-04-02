Oak Thistle LLC Invests $918,000 in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESAB. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of ESAB by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in ESAB by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ESAB by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE boosted its stake in shares of ESAB by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 13,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ESAB by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ESAB alerts:

ESAB Stock Performance

ESAB stock traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $109.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,686. ESAB Co. has a 52 week low of $54.49 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.75.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. ESAB had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $689.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. ESAB’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ESAB Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ESAB. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of ESAB from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ESAB from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ESAB

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Didier P. Teirlinck sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $248,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,437. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $85,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Didier P. Teirlinck sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $248,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,833 shares of company stock worth $1,074,985 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ESAB Profile

(Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.