Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 26,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travel + Leisure

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $134,584.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,408.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $134,584.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,408.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $677,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,860 shares in the company, valued at $716,554.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,922 shares of company stock worth $1,318,358 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

Travel + Leisure Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:TNL traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $47.51. The stock had a trading volume of 246,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,507. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.37. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $49.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.63.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.56 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 43.77% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

