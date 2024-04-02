Oak Thistle LLC Purchases New Stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VVV. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 20,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 107,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 12,955 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VVV traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.89. The company had a trading volume of 310,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,926. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.24 and its 200 day moving average is $36.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $45.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Valvoline had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 92.04%. The firm had revenue of $373.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VVV shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

