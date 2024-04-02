Oak Thistle LLC Sells 956 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Oak Thistle LLC cut its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1,091.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2,540.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $1,838,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,617,576.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $1,838,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 125,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,617,576.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,736.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,212,078 in the last three months. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on AMH shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

NYSE AMH traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.11. The stock had a trading volume of 621,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,762,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.68 and a 200 day moving average of $35.29. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.70.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.00%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

Featured Articles

