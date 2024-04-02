Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,701 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,137 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,517 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 54,775 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,351,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $158.20. 962,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.63. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.30 and a 12 month high of $183.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.10.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

