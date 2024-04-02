Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 68,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 78.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,380,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,148 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,126,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,584 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,380,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 14.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 640,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,895,000 after buying an additional 78,773 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in KeyCorp by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,610,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,186,000 after acquiring an additional 492,584 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE KEY traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.19. 5,616,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,663,645. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.99. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $15.86.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.13%.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 3,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $46,564.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at $277,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 3,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $46,564.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $48,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,442 shares of company stock valued at $303,914. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KeyCorp

About KeyCorp

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.