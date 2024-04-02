Oak Thistle LLC Trims Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Oak Thistle LLC decreased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,140 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,359,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,969,000 after buying an additional 1,066,581 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,844,000 after acquiring an additional 646,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,519,000 after purchasing an additional 585,944 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,571,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 4,434,627.3% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 487,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,714,000 after purchasing an additional 487,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of TXRH traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.66. 292,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,593. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.06 and a 52-week high of $157.12.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 27.43%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 53.86%.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $239,691.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,735. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $239,691.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,735. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,365 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $351,628.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,865.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,393 shares of company stock worth $2,082,837 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXRH

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.